DEFIANCE.org

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hcmBoston's avatar
hcmBoston
13h

What an emotionally packed piece. Thank you for this.

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Star Aasved's avatar
Star Aasved
13h

Hope, perseverance and fight. We must hold on to hope and persevere to protect and save the country we love. We must fight for America and its promise.

Thank you for this series, Miles. Happy July 4th to you and yours.

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