DEFIANCE.News

DEFIANCE.News

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of DEFIANCE.News

25th Amendment Now? Defiance Daily with Grounded feat. Cliff Schecter

Miles Taylor's avatar
Grounded Podcast's avatar
Cliff Schecter's avatar
Miles Taylor, Grounded Podcast, and Cliff Schecter
Apr 06, 2026
∙ Paid

Today on DEFIANCE Daily, Miles Taylor and guest host Maritsa Georgiou @GroundedPcast joined by Cliff Schecter @Cliffs_Edge break down growing calls to invoke the 25th Amendment on Donald Trump and what is driving the pressure.

Get more from Miles Taylor in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android
User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Miles Taylor.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Miles Taylor · Publisher Privacy
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture