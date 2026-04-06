Today on DEFIANCE Daily, Miles Taylor and guest host Maritsa Georgiou @GroundedPcast joined by Cliff Schecter @Cliffs_Edge break down growing calls to invoke the 25th Amendment on Donald Trump and what is driving the pressure.
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25th Amendment Now? Defiance Daily with Grounded feat. Cliff Schecter
Apr 06, 2026
∙ Paid
DEFIANCE Daily
Every weekday at 5 PM ET, host Miles Taylor dives into today's biggest political headlines and an in depth check into resisting Trump's power grab. Welcome to the DEFIANCE!Every weekday at 5 PM ET, host Miles Taylor dives into today's biggest political headlines and an in depth check into resisting Trump's power grab. Welcome to the DEFIANCE!
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