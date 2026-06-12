Trump's Name Is Coming Off the Kennedy Center, His Slush Fund Won't Die, and Nancy Mace Finished Fifth

Federal judges keep asking the Trump administration for one thing — proof — and keep not getting it.

A $1.8 billion slush fund that’s supposedly dead but won’t stay buried. Trump’s name being physically pried off the Kennedy Center as we speak. A UFC fight at the White House that a federal judge reluctantly allowed, but mother nature may have other plans for. It’s been that kind of week.

Joe Walsh joins us to break it all down — a former Republican who knows exactly what it looks like when a party loses its mind and decides to just go with it anyway.

Then we get into MAGA Losses of the Week, and this one was a target-rich environment. Doug Burgum’s national park snitch program backfired spectacularly. Nancy Mace finished fifth in her own state’s primary while the woman she spent two years tormenting was across town accepting an award. And Pete Hegseth went to Guantanamo to talk tough and left us all with a lot of questions.