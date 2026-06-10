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return to normalcy's avatar
return to normalcy
6h

Even if he gets an earful in Europe he won't hear it any more than he heard the boos & jeers & cussing at the Nicks game. He tells himself & others it was a tremendous reception. And he'll say it over & over & over to convince himself & he will. Delusion comes easily to the deluded.

NATO is not dead but it is for US. What do we think is going to happen if we should be attacked like on 9/11? I know what will happen, there may be some polite statements about how terrible it was, that terrorism has no place in the world but we're not going to see nations line up to support us/US like they did after 9/11. I can still see Tony Blair with his sleeves rolled up giving his statement of support immediately after we determined what happened. Pretty damn sure what we may see or hear is something along the lines of the individuals that were killed, maimed & injured didn't deserve it but as for the US, it may only be behind closed doors but the feeling will be that we deserved it.

I'm an atheist but I still use religious terms & here's one: "We elected the devil" & now we are going to suffer the consequences. We'll all burn in hell for what happened when we closed USAID! Hundreds of thousands starving for lack of food, suffering through terrible diseases because it was more important to put "America First". And, fuck! The quislings & trump didn't put America first at all, they put themselves first, especially the orange devil. No one, no thing is more important than feeding that glutenous beast & his enormous, delicate ego.

Just ask the parents deciding whether to provide food or medicine to their kids! Third world countries, move over, make room for the millions in America that will suffer a similar or same fate that you are going through, though with our obesity problem our starving & hungry won't look emaciated for a while. But it will come if we keep Magats in power after trump succumbs to his hatred & pettiness. Hate is a disease that eats the patient from the inside out & it's showing on his hands & feet. Hate is all consuming & it will eventually take him & his followers across the River Styx & deposit them in Roman hell!!!!

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Jim (Bombguy24)'s avatar
Jim (Bombguy24)
6h

This, in large part, is why I continue to assert that Trump will Quit/Resign should the Dems take control of Congress following the mid-terms. In my view, he will not wish to spend his remaining time in office fighting constant impeachment motions. He will quit/resign and blame everyone for being disloyal, corrupt, and unappreciative of his efforts toward a perfect MAGA, and for ruining his health. First though, he will pardon those he considers worthy. Consider that he has immunity gifted by SCOTUS, a potential tax immunity agreement (including family and associates), and the gains from his grift. He will take your Carte Blanche with him to continue as his personal lawyer. The chaos that will ensue following his resignation will help insulate him from immediate retribution. We will have to contend with Vance, a fractured Cabinet, a diminished DOJ/FBI/ODNI/etc., an Iran War of his making, loss of allies, tariffs, and on and on and on. He knows we will be too busy with damage control to focus time and valuable resources on retribution. Then he will die.

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