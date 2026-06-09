DEFIANCE.News

DEFIANCE.News

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Diana's avatar
Diana
3h

If the IRS is misusing sensitive tax data, can't the public sue (just like Trump does)?

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Karen Rivera's avatar
Karen Rivera
3h

Perfect moniker! Only in the Rabbit Hole could a - criminal in his own right - criminal defense attorney become Attorney General of the used to be great United States of America.

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