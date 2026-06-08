DEFIANCE.News

DEFIANCE.News

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Allen B from MD's avatar
Allen B from MD
9h

Not just booed...booed bigly! The biggest booing session ever seen in our history...I'm not kidding. It's amazing. It will be the biggest booing session since the Washington Commanders game. Nobody has been booed more bigly than me!

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Robin Lawson's avatar
Robin Lawson
9h

NYC is already dealing with the World Cup, and now this moron is showing up in midtown Manhattan? That alone is reason enough to boo him - traffic will be a nightmare.

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