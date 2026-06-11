Trump Lost the Vote. Then Lost His Nominee.

For years, renewing FISA was one of the easiest votes in Washington.

Then Trump got involved.

Today, Democrats and 19 Republicans tanked the extension of one of the government’s most powerful surveillance programs. Hours later, Trump abandoned his own intelligence chief pick but it was too late. So now FISA is headed toward expiration anyway.

Then Ellie Leonard joins us to discuss new reporting on the Epstein files, including the revelation that White House officials were holding Situation Room meetings over the political fallout. Who could have been the leak? Ellie has a theory worth picking up on.

And finally, we look at a story most politicians are ignoring until it lands in their backyard: Trump’s EPA says communities are on their own when it comes to the exploding data center industry. We’re joined by Michigan congressional candidate William Lawrence whose campaign places data centers on notice.