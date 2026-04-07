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Trump Escalates Towards Genocide feat. Sue Gordon, Gen. Mark Hertling, and M. Steven Fish

Guest hosted by Maritsa Georgiou of the Grounded Podcast
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Miles Taylor, Grounded Podcast, Sue Gordon, and 2 others
Apr 07, 2026
∙ Paid

This morning, Donald Trump posted that “a whole civilization will die tonight.” With hours before his deadline, Miles and guest host Maritsa break down what comes next as Iran cuts off talks and retaliation risks spread across global energy systems. Sue Gordon and Gen. Mark Hertling assess the military and intelligence stakes. As Iran mobilizes civilian…

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