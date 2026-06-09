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Trump Jinx Lives, SPLC Indictment, and The Route to Leaving MAGA ft. Rich Logis

DEFIACNE Daily: Dispatches for the Defiant
Miles Taylor's avatar
Leaving MAGA/Rich Logis's avatar
Grounded Podcast's avatar
Miles Taylor, Leaving MAGA/Rich Logis, and Grounded Podcast
Jun 09, 2026

The Trump Jinx is real; it doesn’t take days off.

Last night, Trump attended the Knicks game, got booed, denied getting booed, and then watched the Knicks lose. In fairness, he was asleep for part of the game.

Then we turn to a House hearing on the Southern Poverty Law Center, where Republicans spent the day arguing the real problem isn’t extremism. It’s the people documenting it.

Plus, Rich Logis of Leaving MAGA joins us to discuss Nevada, Trump’s “no tax on tips” promise, and whether some voters are starting to rethink their decision.

And in Normandy, Pete Hegseth somehow managed to turn a D-Day commemoration into a speech about immigration.

A French village tried to warn us.

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