DEFIANCE.News

DEFIANCE.News

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Colleen Wetteland's avatar
Colleen Wetteland
8dEdited

Don't you wish that even just 1 (ONE) Republican had just 1 (ONE) ounce of common sense?

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Allan L’Etoile's avatar
Allan L’Etoile
8d

Well, the look won’t be so bad at every airport. ICE storm troopers haven’t been assigned to any of the three majors — National, Dulles, or BWI — the ones members of congress use to get to/from DC. Oh, and the next congressional recess starts next Saturday, No Kings Day. Wouldn’t want folks to see pictures of congresspeople and SS troops palling around outside the Hudson News, now would we?

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