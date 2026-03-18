DEFIANCE.News

DEFIANCE.News

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Star Aasved's avatar
Star Aasved
Mar 18

That people can’t see the similarities to Nazi Germany amazes me. I certainly won’t be surprised to see activists locked up.

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Linda (Evanston IL)'s avatar
Linda (Evanston IL)
Mar 18Edited

It is up to the communities, counties, and states to fight these detention centers in whatever ways are possible. It’s going to be expensive and dangerous. They will take away already appropriated funding and threaten people. We also know how violent they can get. We have seen it in real time. They are vicious and full of hate. But Minneapolis was our training.

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