Today on DEFIANCE Daily, Miles and Xander break down the rapidly escalating war with Iran as U.S. casualties rise, oil prices spike, and the Strait of Hormuz closes. With shifting explanations from the White House and no clear objective, questions mount about the purpose and cost of this conflict. Iraq and Afghanistan veteran Russell “Jolly Good Ginger”…
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The War Trump Can’t Explain with Jolly Good Ginger
Defiance Daily: Dispatches for the Defiant
Mar 02, 2026
∙ Paid
DEFIANCE Daily
Every weekday at 5 PM ET, host Miles Taylor dives into today's biggest political headlines and an in depth check into resisting Trump's power grab. Welcome to the DEFIANCE!Every weekday at 5 PM ET, host Miles Taylor dives into today's biggest political headlines and an in depth check into resisting Trump's power grab. Welcome to the DEFIANCE!
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