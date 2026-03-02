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The War Trump Can’t Explain with Jolly Good Ginger

Defiance Daily: Dispatches for the Defiant
Miles Taylor's avatar
Jolly Good Ginger's avatar
Xander Schultz's avatar
Miles Taylor, Jolly Good Ginger, and Xander Schultz
Mar 02, 2026
∙ Paid

Today on DEFIANCE Daily, Miles and Xander break down the rapidly escalating war with Iran as U.S. casualties rise, oil prices spike, and the Strait of Hormuz closes. With shifting explanations from the White House and no clear objective, questions mount about the purpose and cost of this conflict. Iraq and Afghanistan veteran Russell “Jolly Good Ginger”…

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