DEFIANCE.News

DEFIANCE.News

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Joan MacLeod's avatar
Joan MacLeod
4h

I hope everyone in the Trump Regime pays the price for what they've been doing and continue to do for that demented lunatic.

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Jacquelyn Wolverton's avatar
Jacquelyn Wolverton
4h

Thank you Miles. I am so happy to subscribe to this. No matter how much I freak out information like this brings my feet back in contact with the ground.

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