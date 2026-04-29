DEFIANCE.News

DEFIANCE.News

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Debra's avatar
Debra
6h

The person who should be arrested and perp walked is Donald Trump —a convicted felon, a pedophile (being protected by congressional Republicans) an adjudicated rapist, and for his attempt to overthrow a free and fair election that he LOST to remain in office!

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Kenneth Gilbert's avatar
Kenneth Gilbert
6h

86 = all gone, out of stock, inventory deleted. I would renew my passport for one with James Comey's portrait light years before I would accept one with Trumpy's signature ugly scowl. THEY may like MMA, but WE have MMX-Mercedes, Miles, and Xander. I like our odds.

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