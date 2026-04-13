DEFIANCE.News

DEFIANCE.News

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Bonnie Covey's avatar
Bonnie Covey
5h

Never going to happen because the cowardly sycophants in the cabinet are incapable of standing up for our country.

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Rick Young's avatar
Rick Young
5h

It's the way of a PSYCHOPATH & DICTATOR WANNABE. Also, he & his loyal GOP CULT of SYCOPHANTS see him as some sort of a god & will do, say & defend his every action. Being IMPEACHED & CAGED is the BEST answer.

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