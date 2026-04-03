DEFIANCE.News

DEFIANCE.News

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JP MEYER's avatar
JP MEYER
2d

What an absolute horror for any of you who still maintained a moral compass. Your nightmare was unfolding and history shows what torment he has put you and your family through. Why can't this evil person be stopped? When will the leaders of countries band together announcing that he must stop this war in Iran, or he will be charge with war crimes. Is that possible?

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Amy Mueller's avatar
Amy Mueller
2d

This description … at this time of year … is a sharp reminder (pun intended) of the amorality of this wanna be dictator. A child. But not innocent.

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