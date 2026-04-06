DEFIANCE.News

DEFIANCE.News

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JP MEYER's avatar
JP MEYER
2h

Miles, I never knew how the 25th worked until you explained it. Definitely gives one pause if he then has 21 days to wreek havoc on all who support it. What a chilling forecast. I do wonder how plausible an election is in November. The rat is getting cornered and he will be even more rabid then, nothing will be out of line. Blood shed is what he wants so very much... on our own soil.

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Claire from Arlington VA's avatar
Claire from Arlington VA
2h

Whatever it is...however it's done -- I DON'T CARE. It needs to happen.

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