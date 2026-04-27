DEFIANCE.News

DEFIANCE.News

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Joan MacLeod's avatar
Joan MacLeod
19m

Thanks Miles and you're 100% spot on. Trump, his Cabinet and others should never have been invited to the dinner in the first place in my opinion as they're all trying to get rid of the Freedom of the Press

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Al Keim's avatar
Al Keim
13m

I can understand the president's pique about Nora's reading of the WHCD shooter's 'manifesto'. It is heartening to see that he considers accusations of pedophilia derogatory. Now if he would release the Epstein files we could put this business to rest.

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