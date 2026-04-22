DEFIANCE.News

DEFIANCE.News

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Marg Chauvin's avatar
Marg Chauvin
2h

I figured SPLC was first on the DOJ "terrorist" list. The GOP has hated and mocked them for years...the GOP doesn't believe in freedom and justice for all.

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Richard Manoukian's avatar
Richard Manoukian
2h

Gotta call it what it is…BULLSHIT!! Proud supporter of SPLC for over 25 years!!

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