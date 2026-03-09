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igor isa🤘⚧️'s avatar
igor isa🤘⚧️
Mar 9Edited

and let's hope as well for free and fair elections, with a peaceful transfer of power to follow, and the American people win 🤘🐸 #TooBigToRig #TooRealToSteal 🌊🌊🇺🇸💙‼️

Thanks Miles! For your optimism, informed POV, and voice of defiance! yet another excellent piece I can use for my magamom reprogramming project, very much appreciated 🙏🏻❤️‍🔥

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Joe Tye's avatar
Joe Tye
Mar 9

Within a few years of the Wright Brothers first flight, military strategists have dreamed of trying to win a war with aerial bombartment. It does not work. Despite the flattening of almost every German city during WWII, Russian troops had to fight their way into Berlin in some of the bloodiest fighting of the war. Operation Rolling Thunder was intended to bomb North Vietnam back into the stone age but ended with the last Americans in Saigon being airlifted off roofs by helicopter.

Clearly neither Trump not Hegseth have read Sun Tzu or von Clausewitz.

Sun Tzu would have told them to know the enemy - he would have insisted that you do not demand unconditional surrender from a culture that glorifies martyrs!

Clausewitz would have told them that "the fog of war" is not smoke on the water that Hegseth alleged blocked his view of the boat survivors murdered by US forces, but rather the unpredictable and uncontrollable adverse consequences that are caused by any military action - which we are already seeing explode across the middle east and US gas stations.

It is a sad commentary that Trump has, at least for now, succeeded in his #1 goal: the Iran War has pushed the Epstein Files off the front page.

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