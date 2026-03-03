DEFIANCE.News

DEFIANCE.News

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Nancy's avatar
Nancy
Mar 3

Thank you for your reporting, Miles. Your background/experience and current knowledge are invaluable. As someone who appreciates language well used, I appreciated this part of your post: “'Historically, geopolitical oil shocks fade quickly,'” one Citigroup analyst noted this week. The word “historically” is doing a lot of work in that sentence. Indeed, history doesn’t have many examples of the world’s most critical oil chokepoint suddenly going dark." Yes, that word, 'historically' is doing a lot of work. I plan to remember your wording because I think it may apply to many situations in the future. Again, thank you!

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Blue Moon Pie's avatar
Blue Moon Pie
Mar 3Edited

According to Zev Shalev, many in the Epstein network engineered and made money when the market crashed in 2008. Could we be watching an engineered crash? Let’s pay attention to who’s making money as a result of this war. Seth Abramson is coming out with a long relevent article later this week that should shed some light.

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