DEFIANCE.News

DEFIANCE.News

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Nancy's avatar
Nancy
Mar 4

So why haven't the Democrats been talking about this danger? What about the media? Miles, I know your experience underlines this danger, but you can't be the only one who has a clue about these possibilities!!! And we're left in the dark by media and the administration, and, it appears, completely defenseless because DJT had a "feeling" that we should strike Iran. I'm beyond sick about this--and more, of course!

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Debretrn
Mar 4

It is so frightening to have evil, and uninformed persons making decisions for our country

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