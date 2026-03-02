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DEFIANCE.News

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Kathy Hughes's avatar
Kathy Hughes
Mar 2Edited

Trump and Kegseth are not known for their strategic abilities or their abilities to anticipate obstacles. Killing the current leadership of Iran doesn’t guarantee regime change will take place. In addition, bombing tends to stiffen support for the existing government and to create additional antagonism toward the people doing the bombing.

Trump’s failure to strengthen homeland defense simply compounds the problems we can expect to face as a result of bombing Iran. I don’t like Iran’s authoritarian government or military, but we can expect Iran’s government to retaliate by attacking our foreign bases or causing a domestic attack. This is another example of Trump being able to do something and to do it regardless of the probable negative consequences.

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Kenneth Gilbert's avatar
Kenneth Gilbert
Mar 2

The Epstein War may start as "conventional," but won't end that way, if at all.

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