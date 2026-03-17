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SAVE Act Showdown, Cuba Crisis, and Top Security Official Quits feat. Olivia Troye

Defiance Daily: Dispatches for the Defiant
Miles Taylor's avatar
Olivia of Troye's avatar
Miles Taylor and Olivia of Troye
Mar 17, 2026
∙ Paid

Today on DEFIANCE Daily, Miles and Xander break down the Senate fight over the SAVE Act as Republicans push a bill they don’t have the votes to pass. A nationwide blackout in Cuba deepens as Trump talks about “taking” the country. And a top U.S. counterterrorism official resigns over the Iran war as allies refuse to back the operation. Former national s…

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