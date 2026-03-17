Today on DEFIANCE Daily, Miles and Xander break down the Senate fight over the SAVE Act as Republicans push a bill they don’t have the votes to pass. A nationwide blackout in Cuba deepens as Trump talks about “taking” the country. And a top U.S. counterterrorism official resigns over the Iran war as allies refuse to back the operation. Former national s…
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SAVE Act Showdown, Cuba Crisis, and Top Security Official Quits feat. Olivia Troye
Defiance Daily: Dispatches for the Defiant
Mar 17, 2026
∙ Paid
DEFIANCE Daily
Every weekday at 5 PM ET, host Miles Taylor dives into today's biggest political headlines and an in depth check into resisting Trump's power grab. Welcome to the DEFIANCE!Every weekday at 5 PM ET, host Miles Taylor dives into today's biggest political headlines and an in depth check into resisting Trump's power grab. Welcome to the DEFIANCE!
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