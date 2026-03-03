Today on DEFIANCE Daily, Miles asks whether Trump’s war with Iran just triggered an oil shock that could rattle the global economy, why the White House still can’t give a straight answer on the mission, and whether personal grievances are driving foreign policy. As markets swing and the Strait of Hormuz sits on edge, JoJo from Jerz joins to break it dow…
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Paid episode
The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of DEFIANCE.News
Oil Spikes as Trump Shifts His Story...Again!
Defiance Daily: Dispatches for the Defiant
Mar 03, 2026
∙ Paid
DEFIANCE Daily
Every weekday at 5 PM ET, host Miles Taylor dives into today's biggest political headlines and an in depth check into resisting Trump's power grab. Welcome to the DEFIANCE!Every weekday at 5 PM ET, host Miles Taylor dives into today's biggest political headlines and an in depth check into resisting Trump's power grab. Welcome to the DEFIANCE!
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes