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Oil Spikes as Trump Shifts His Story...Again!

Defiance Daily: Dispatches for the Defiant
Miles Taylor's avatar
JoJoFromJerz's avatar
Kurt Bardella's avatar
Miles Taylor, JoJoFromJerz, and Kurt Bardella
Mar 03, 2026
∙ Paid

Today on DEFIANCE Daily, Miles asks whether Trump’s war with Iran just triggered an oil shock that could rattle the global economy, why the White House still can’t give a straight answer on the mission, and whether personal grievances are driving foreign policy. As markets swing and the Strait of Hormuz sits on edge, JoJo from Jerz joins to break it dow…

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