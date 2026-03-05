Today on DEFIANCE Daily, Miles and Xander break down Kristi Noem’s sudden exit from DHS after clashing with the White House over a massive taxpayer-funded ad campaign. As the war with Iran drives oil higher, reports show Chief of Staff Susie Wiles scrambling for ways to bring down gas prices. And chaos during the Texas primaries raises new warnings that…
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Noem Out, Wiles Scrambles on Gas Prices, and Texas Voting Alarms
Defiance Daily: Dispatches for the Defiant
Mar 05, 2026
∙ Paid
DEFIANCE Daily
Every weekday at 5 PM ET, host Miles Taylor dives into today's biggest political headlines and an in depth check into resisting Trump's power grab. Welcome to the DEFIANCE!Every weekday at 5 PM ET, host Miles Taylor dives into today's biggest political headlines and an in depth check into resisting Trump's power grab. Welcome to the DEFIANCE!
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