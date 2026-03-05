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Noem Out, Wiles Scrambles on Gas Prices, and Texas Voting Alarms

Defiance Daily: Dispatches for the Defiant
Miles Taylor's avatar
Baratunde Thurston's avatar
Miles Taylor and Baratunde Thurston
Mar 05, 2026
∙ Paid

Today on DEFIANCE Daily, Miles and Xander break down Kristi Noem’s sudden exit from DHS after clashing with the White House over a massive taxpayer-funded ad campaign. As the war with Iran drives oil higher, reports show Chief of Staff Susie Wiles scrambling for ways to bring down gas prices. And chaos during the Texas primaries raises new warnings that…

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