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Melania’s Epstein Presser, Trump Begged Iran, and ICE Targets Newlyweds feat. Charles Booker

Defiance Daily: Dispatches for the Defiant
Miles Taylor's avatar
Grounded Podcast's avatar
Miles Taylor and Grounded Podcast
Apr 09, 2026
∙ Paid

Today on DEFIANCE Daily, Miles and guest cohost Maritsa Georgiou break down Melania Trump’s sudden Epstein press conference and the questions it raises just days after Pam Bondi’s exit. New reporting reveals Trump privately pushed for an Iran ceasefire while publicly escalating, as soldiers contradict the Pentagon’s account of a deadly strike. And back …

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