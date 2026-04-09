Today on DEFIANCE Daily, Miles and guest cohost Maritsa Georgiou break down Melania Trump’s sudden Epstein press conference and the questions it raises just days after Pam Bondi’s exit. New reporting reveals Trump privately pushed for an Iran ceasefire while publicly escalating, as soldiers contradict the Pentagon’s account of a deadly strike. And back …
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Melania’s Epstein Presser, Trump Begged Iran, and ICE Targets Newlyweds feat. Charles Booker
Defiance Daily: Dispatches for the Defiant
Apr 09, 2026
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DEFIANCE Daily
Every weekday at 5 PM ET, host Miles Taylor dives into today's biggest political headlines and an in depth check into resisting Trump's power grab. Welcome to the DEFIANCE!Every weekday at 5 PM ET, host Miles Taylor dives into today's biggest political headlines and an in depth check into resisting Trump's power grab. Welcome to the DEFIANCE!
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