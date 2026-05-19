DEFIANCE.News

DEFIANCE.News

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Brainspikes's avatar
Brainspikes
9h

💙 the name of the proposition! This might very well work in Blue States, but, as we can see with the recent overturning of Section 2 of the VRA, in a case brought from LA, a State known for extreme racial fu[%ery, the goal is to suppress or eliminate enough of the vote of minority groups so as to render their voices mute, to make the votes of minority groups, including women, to be not worth the effort to cast them. Yeah, we appreciate the efforts to protect voting districts in places like Detroit & Chicago, both Blue Northern cities, but, what can be done to protect the votes of Democratic & minority citizens in Southern Red States? What is the proposed tactic for that scenario?

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Joseph McPhillips's avatar
Joseph McPhillips
9h

Trump says no thank you to $10 Billion from his DOJ; Just set up a ~$2 Billion slush fund for my convicted fraudsters & violent insurrectionists. Gym Jordan: America's not America if you have a Justice Dept that is political. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KGORP-lgIUM

Trump & Co project corruption & fraud everywhere while promoting/pardoning hate groups, starting wars of choice & trashing economies. The Golden Age?

Resist the authoritarianism of the MAGA gangsters & grifters! VoteBlue!

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