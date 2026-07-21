Legal Tourist Killed by ICE Shatters Trump's Narrative

Even the people paid to defend this administration can’t keep their stories straight today.

Start with Juan Jairo Coronilla Duran, the Mexican tourist killed running from ICE agents in St. Augustine. The right rushed to call him “illegal.” He wasn’t. He was in the country legally, two days into a vacation, with a return flight already booked. And according to an eyewitness, even the people standing there watching didn’t know the men chasing him were federal agents. So how was he supposed to know?

Then there’s Canada, which got quite the two-for-one yesterday. In the morning, Trump’s own ambassador was in Edmonton toasting “friendship, partnership and success” and admitting the U.S. needs three to four million more barrels of Canadian oil a day. By the afternoon, Trump announced 50 percent tariffs and declared Canada can’t survive without us. Somebody might want to loop those two guys in on the messaging.

And then there’s Iran, where the war Trump swore would be quick just got a $37.5 billion price tag and a request for $87.6 billion more. Pete Hegseth told the Senate that without the money, training gets cut, maintenance gets delayed, and paychecks could be at risk. He also admitted Iran still has capabilities hidden underground, which is an interesting thing to say after months of insisting Iran’s military was finished.

We’re joined by Jason Pack of The Disorder Podcast to make sense of all of it, including new reporting that the Pentagon sat on three earlier Iranian attacks in Jordan and quietly updated its injury count to nearly 100 service members. We also get into Kash Patel’s reportedly planned October trip to Russia, hosted by the FSB, for reasons nobody at the FBI or DOJ seems willing to explain.