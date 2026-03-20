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ICE "Rebrand," Hormuz Payoffs, and MAGA's AI Soldier feat Ellie Leonard

Defiance Daily: Dispatches for the Defiant
Miles Taylor's avatar
Ellie Leonard's avatar
Xander Schultz's avatar
Miles Taylor, Ellie Leonard, and Xander Schultz
Mar 20, 2026
∙ Paid

Today on DEFIANCE Daily, Miles and Xander break down the Trump administration’s immigration “rebrand” as enforcement expands behind the scenes, new reporting on ships paying to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, and how AI-generated propaganda is shaping the war narrative online. Author and journalist Ellie Leonard joins to unpack what this means for me…

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