Today on DEFIANCE Daily, Miles and Xander break down the Trump administration’s immigration “rebrand” as enforcement expands behind the scenes, new reporting on ships paying to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, and how AI-generated propaganda is shaping the war narrative online. Author and journalist Ellie Leonard joins to unpack what this means for me…
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ICE "Rebrand," Hormuz Payoffs, and MAGA's AI Soldier feat Ellie Leonard
Defiance Daily: Dispatches for the Defiant
Mar 20, 2026
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DEFIANCE Daily
Every weekday at 5 PM ET, host Miles Taylor dives into today's biggest political headlines and an in depth check into resisting Trump's power grab. Welcome to the DEFIANCE!Every weekday at 5 PM ET, host Miles Taylor dives into today's biggest political headlines and an in depth check into resisting Trump's power grab. Welcome to the DEFIANCE!
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