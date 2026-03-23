Today on DEFIANCE Daily, Miles and Xander break down how Trump’s rejection of a DHS funding deal is now hitting airports across the country, with ICE agents deployed as TSA staffing collapses. Plus, Ms. Rachel speaks out after interviewing detained children, and the White House shifts its stance on Iran as sanctions ease and threats stall. Former energy…
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ICE Chaos at Airports, Ms. Rachel Fights Back, Trump TACO on Iran feat. David Sandalow
Defiance Daily: Dispatches for the Defiant.
Mar 23, 2026
∙ Paid
DEFIANCE Daily
Every weekday at 5 PM ET, host Miles Taylor dives into today's biggest political headlines and an in depth check into resisting Trump's power grab. Welcome to the DEFIANCE!Every weekday at 5 PM ET, host Miles Taylor dives into today's biggest political headlines and an in depth check into resisting Trump's power grab. Welcome to the DEFIANCE!
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