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ICE Chaos at Airports, Ms. Rachel Fights Back, Trump TACO on Iran feat. David Sandalow

Defiance Daily: Dispatches for the Defiant.
Miles Taylor's avatar
Xander Schultz's avatar
Miles Taylor and Xander Schultz
Mar 23, 2026
∙ Paid

Today on DEFIANCE Daily, Miles and Xander break down how Trump’s rejection of a DHS funding deal is now hitting airports across the country, with ICE agents deployed as TSA staffing collapses. Plus, Ms. Rachel speaks out after interviewing detained children, and the White House shifts its stance on Iran as sanctions ease and threats stall. Former energy…

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