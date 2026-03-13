DEFIANCE.News

DEFIANCE.News

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Larry Wegrzyn's avatar
Larry Wegrzyn
Mar 13

You got it all in the conclusion. "Our POTUS is unstable and there are no sensible people". He is a criminal that has surrounded himself with other criminals. Bondi will chase anyone, Patel will try to change history, Hegseth loves playing war with Trump, Vought is ready to spend money on anything, Miller keeps lying about the economics of detention, the Federalist Society of unethical lawyers look the other way as the judicial system is destroyed. All this is about money and Epstein; the corrupt Congress and government hides Epstein and their investments in Palantir, Corecivic, Geogroup and the military. McConnell noted that Trump was a criminal - he owes us an effort to correct it. And Grassley has done nothing but protect the corrupt SCOTUS and ignore all his responsibilities as Senate Judicial Committee leader. And now ICE torments Vermont.

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Lillian Murty's avatar
Lillian Murty
Mar 13

……….FUCK……..

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