DEFIANCE.News

DEFIANCE.News

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TJ's avatar
TJ
Mar 11

Who knows maybe I’m wishing for something that may possibly never occur. Yet so looking forward to all of them wearing the same orange jumpsuit with shackles on their ankles shuffling down the halls in the same ill fitted slippers..

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Lynn's avatar
Lynn
Mar 11

I am so disappointed in Rubio. But that’s not new. The day that donald and JD accosted, scolded and humiliated Pres Zelensky, I watched Rubio trying to sink back into the sofa and disappear from a situation that he KNEW was unwarranted and disgraceful. I’d have respected him if he resigned that day. But instead , he endorsed and repeated what he heard in the Oval Office. He has lost all credibility as a public servant and proponent of democracy. But he has shown the world that his allegiance is not to the constitution but to a selfish, self serving, lowlife man of low intelligence and limited ability when it comes to governing (or even thinking rationally). We are in deep trouble until the Republican Congress recovers their spines and removes donald from office. What other evidence do you need to see??

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