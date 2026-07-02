Freedom 250 or Freedom Fraud? | Julia Angwin & Ami Fields-Meyer

Congress just dropped what may be the biggest corruption report of Trump’s second term.

According to House investigators, donors who thought they were supporting America’s official 250th birthday celebration may have instead been routed to Trump’s parallel Freedom 250 operation, raising questions about potential wire fraud, donor deception, and pay-to-play access to the president.

So as we head into the Fourth of July weekend, we wanted to ask a bigger question:

Who are the real patriots?

The people putting on made-for-TV state fairs and cage matches? Or the people exposing corruption, defending free speech, and refusing to let this country lose sight of what it was founded on?

That’s why we’re joined by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Julia Angwin and former Harris adviser Ami Fields-Meyer to discuss their new book, On Courage: How to Be a Dissident in an Age of Fear.



The conversation doesn't end here. Join Miles, Julia Angwin, and Ami Fields-Meyer live at Politics and Prose on Thursday, July 9, in Washington, D.C. The event is free, livestreamed, and we'd love to see you there!