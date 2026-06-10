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DEFIANCE MISSION: Protecting LATINO Voters From Trump Intimidation ft. Voto Latino

DEFIACNE daily: Dispatches for the Defiant
Miles Taylor's avatar
Grounded Podcast's avatar
Miles Taylor and Grounded Podcast
Jun 10, 2026

They killed the SAVE Act again and Trump is already looking for a shovel.

John Thune told reporters today it’s dead. Which is a win. But somewhere between the voter roll purges, the citizenship requirements, the ICE-at-polling-places threat, and breaking news today that states could lose mail service for refusing to hand over voter data — it’s hard to feel like anyone’s taking a victory lap.

Latino voters have been the face of every one of these fights. Pima County Attorney Laura Conover joined Xander and Maritsa Georgiou tonight to explain why that isn’t a coincidence, and what the legal battlefield actually looks like from the Arizona border.

Beatriz Lopez from Voto Latino came with the game plan. Midterm prep, real tools for real voters, and specific asks for people who are done just watching.

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