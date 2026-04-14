Today on DEFIANCE Daily, guest host Maritsa Georgiou of Grounded Podcast and Xander break down a Congress shake-up, Trump facing pushback abroad, and Minnesota taking on ICE after a controversial arrest.
Plus, Naomi Seligman joins to discuss the importance of Whistleblowers, now more than ever.
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Congress Shake-Up, Trump Isolated, and Minnesota Takes on ICE | Defiance Daily x Grounded Podcast
A recording from Miles Taylor's live video
Apr 14, 2026
∙ Paid
Today on DEFIANCE Daily, guest host Maritsa Georgiou of Grounded Podcast and Xander break down a Congress shake-up, Trump facing pushback abroad, and Minnesota taking on ICE after a controversial arrest.
DEFIANCE Daily
Every weekday at 5 PM ET, host Miles Taylor dives into today's biggest political headlines and an in depth check into resisting Trump's power grab. Welcome to the DEFIANCE!Every weekday at 5 PM ET, host Miles Taylor dives into today's biggest political headlines and an in depth check into resisting Trump's power grab. Welcome to the DEFIANCE!
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