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Congress Shake-Up, Trump Isolated, and Minnesota Takes on ICE | Defiance Daily x Grounded Podcast

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Miles Taylor and Grounded Podcast
Apr 14, 2026
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Today on DEFIANCE Daily, guest host Maritsa Georgiou of Grounded Podcast and Xander break down a Congress shake-up, Trump facing pushback abroad, and Minnesota taking on ICE after a controversial arrest.

Plus, Naomi Seligman joins to discuss the importance of Whistleblowers, now more than ever.

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