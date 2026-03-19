DEFIANCE.News

DEFIANCE.News

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of DEFIANCE.News

Comey Déjà Vu, Intel Cracks, and Impeach Vought Now feat. Jenna Norton

Defiance Daily: Dispatches for the Defiant
Miles Taylor's avatar
Xander Schultz's avatar
Jenna Norton's avatar
Miles Taylor, Xander Schultz, and Jenna Norton
Mar 19, 2026
∙ Paid

Today on DEFIANCE Daily, Miles and Xander break down Trump’s expanding “grand conspiracy” probe targeting James Comey and other officials, with more than 130 subpoenas issued. The war with Iran escalates as new developments challenge the administration’s claims and drive costs higher at home. And intelligence officials struggle to defend the case for wa…

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Miles Taylor.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Miles Taylor · Publisher Privacy
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture