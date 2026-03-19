Today on DEFIANCE Daily, Miles and Xander break down Trump’s expanding “grand conspiracy” probe targeting James Comey and other officials, with more than 130 subpoenas issued. The war with Iran escalates as new developments challenge the administration’s claims and drive costs higher at home. And intelligence officials struggle to defend the case for wa…
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Comey Déjà Vu, Intel Cracks, and Impeach Vought Now feat. Jenna Norton
Defiance Daily: Dispatches for the Defiant
Mar 19, 2026
∙ Paid
DEFIANCE Daily
Every weekday at 5 PM ET, host Miles Taylor dives into today's biggest political headlines and an in depth check into resisting Trump's power grab. Welcome to the DEFIANCE!Every weekday at 5 PM ET, host Miles Taylor dives into today's biggest political headlines and an in depth check into resisting Trump's power grab. Welcome to the DEFIANCE!
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