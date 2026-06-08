Trump's Vanity Projects Hit Massive Snags ft Baratunde Thurston

The White House UFC fight is now facing a federal lawsuit — turns out you can’t just build a massive arch over a national monument and skip the environmental review.

Additionally, Trump owns stock in UFC’s parent company while personally promoting the event… Interesting. The plaintiffs’ attorney called it “a private, commercial, corrupt use of our most sacred national monuments,” but we absolutely have questions.

Then there’s the Lincoln Memorial pool — $11.3 million over budget, freshly painted “American Flag Blue,” and already back in the news because it’s definitely not what it should be.

Scott Pelley gave his first interview since being fired from 60 Minutes, and it was not subtle. CBS News is, in his words, “on fire.”

Finally, Baratunde Thurston joins from California to explain why Trump’s election fraud meltdown on Meet the Press was less about fraud and more about his preferred candidates losing.

Also, Dwayne Johnson was invited to perform at the UFC fight. And to the shock of no one, he said no and instead JOINED THE DEFIANCE!



Want to join Baratunde’s Declaring Interdependence Event? Register here.