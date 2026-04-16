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Weekly Coffee - HOW TO FIX A BROKEN REPUBLIC

A recording from Miles Taylor's live video
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Xander Schultz's avatar
Miles Taylor and Xander Schultz
Apr 16, 2026
∙ Paid

Thank you V. Walker | Poet, CO, Stephanie Munoz, Lori Modafferi, KittyKat Lo, and many others for tuning into my live video with Xander Schultz! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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