Today on DEFIANCE Daily, Miles and Xander break down suspicious market trades ahead of Trump’s Iran decisions, raising new questions about who may be profiting from the war. As pressure spreads to Ukraine, the U.S. weighs redirecting weapons and pushing territorial concessions. And online, meme warfare and shifting signals from the White House blur what…
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War Trades Spike, Ukraine Pressured, and the Meme War feat Dan Prieto
Defiance Daily: Dispatches for the Defiant
Mar 26, 2026
∙ Paid
DEFIANCE Daily
Every weekday at 5 PM ET, host Miles Taylor dives into today's biggest political headlines and an in depth check into resisting Trump's power grab. Welcome to the DEFIANCE!Every weekday at 5 PM ET, host Miles Taylor dives into today's biggest political headlines and an in depth check into resisting Trump's power grab. Welcome to the DEFIANCE!
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