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War Trades Spike, Ukraine Pressured, and the Meme War feat Dan Prieto

Defiance Daily: Dispatches for the Defiant
Miles Taylor's avatar
Xander Schultz's avatar
Miles Taylor and Xander Schultz
Mar 26, 2026
∙ Paid

Today on DEFIANCE Daily, Miles and Xander break down suspicious market trades ahead of Trump’s Iran decisions, raising new questions about who may be profiting from the war. As pressure spreads to Ukraine, the U.S. weighs redirecting weapons and pushing territorial concessions. And online, meme warfare and shifting signals from the White House blur what…

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