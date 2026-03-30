Today on DEFIANCE Daily, Miles and Xander track Trump’s threat to hit Iran’s energy and water systems as his own team splits on strategy. Iran keeps control of the Strait of Hormuz and is now making more money off oil than before the war. Meanwhile, Russian oil moves into Cuba with no pushback. Back home, new polling and a CPAC moment show the first rea…
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War Crimes Afloat, Iran Cashes In, and MAGA Cracks feat. Lev Parnas
Defiance Daily: Dispatches for the Defiant
Mar 30, 2026
∙ Paid
DEFIANCE Daily
Every weekday at 5 PM ET, host Miles Taylor dives into today's biggest political headlines and an in depth check into resisting Trump's power grab. Welcome to the DEFIANCE!Every weekday at 5 PM ET, host Miles Taylor dives into today's biggest political headlines and an in depth check into resisting Trump's power grab. Welcome to the DEFIANCE!
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