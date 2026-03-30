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War Crimes Afloat, Iran Cashes In, and MAGA Cracks feat. Lev Parnas

Defiance Daily: Dispatches for the Defiant
Miles Taylor's avatar
Lev Parnas's avatar
Xander Schultz's avatar
Miles Taylor, Lev Parnas, and Xander Schultz
Mar 30, 2026
∙ Paid

Today on DEFIANCE Daily, Miles and Xander track Trump’s threat to hit Iran’s energy and water systems as his own team splits on strategy. Iran keeps control of the Strait of Hormuz and is now making more money off oil than before the war. Meanwhile, Russian oil moves into Cuba with no pushback. Back home, new polling and a CPAC moment show the first rea…

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