DEFIANCE.News

DEFIANCE.News

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of DEFIANCE.News

Tulsi vs Whistleblower, RFK Grilled, and Trump’s Economy Fantasy

Defiance Daily: Dispatches for the Defiant
Miles Taylor's avatar
Xander Schultz's avatar
Miles Taylor and Xander Schultz
Apr 16, 2026
∙ Paid

Today on DEFIANCE Daily, Miles and Xander break down Tulsi Gabbard going after a whistleblower as pressure builds inside Trump’s intelligence apparatus.

On Capitol Hill, RFK Jr. faces a brutal week of hearings as lawmakers from both parties press him on health cuts, vaccines, and broken promises.

And in Las Vegas, Trump sells an economic comeback story to…

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Miles Taylor.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Miles Taylor · Publisher Privacy
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture