Today on DEFIANCE Daily, Miles and Xander break down Tulsi Gabbard going after a whistleblower as pressure builds inside Trump’s intelligence apparatus.
On Capitol Hill, RFK Jr. faces a brutal week of hearings as lawmakers from both parties press him on health cuts, vaccines, and broken promises.
And in Las Vegas, Trump sells an economic comeback story to…
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Tulsi vs Whistleblower, RFK Grilled, and Trump’s Economy Fantasy
Defiance Daily: Dispatches for the Defiant
Apr 16, 2026
∙ Paid
Today on DEFIANCE Daily, Miles and Xander break down Tulsi Gabbard going after a whistleblower as pressure builds inside Trump’s intelligence apparatus.
DEFIANCE Daily
Every weekday at 5 PM ET, host Miles Taylor dives into today's biggest political headlines and an in depth check into resisting Trump's power grab. Welcome to the DEFIANCE!Every weekday at 5 PM ET, host Miles Taylor dives into today's biggest political headlines and an in depth check into resisting Trump's power grab. Welcome to the DEFIANCE!
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