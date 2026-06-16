Trump’s Ballroom OUTED for $300M in Taxpayer Funds

One year after DOGE promised to clean up Washington, the waste, fraud, and abuse are doing better than ever. Thriving, even.

The Justice Department opened the day with a dramatic 94-page indictment against 15 people in Minnesota — lots of words like “antifa,” “conspiracy,” and “lawlessness.” When reporters asked what injuries federal agents actually suffered, the answers got a little fuzzy. This is also the same office that’s already had about half its individual protest cases dismissed, so.

Then there’s the Reflecting Pool. $14 million in renovations. Green within a week. Today’s solution: dump hydrogen peroxide into 6.75 million gallons of water. One doctor did the math and it wasn’t pretty.

The screwworm is back too. DOGE cut the $300 million program that kept flesh-eating parasites out of U.S. livestock for decades. The replacement facility now costs $750 million. A major outbreak could cause $1.8 billion in damage. So that’s going well.

And the ballroom Trump promised — repeatedly, on camera — that taxpayers would never pay for? The Washington Post says $300 million in federal funds are already committed, with the total now estimated at $600 million. Kurt Bardella joins us to track the damage on that one, plus new allegations that FBI Director Kash Patel handed out over a million dollars in bonuses to agents on his personal security detail.