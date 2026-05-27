DEFIANCE.News

DEFIANCE.News

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Martha's avatar
Martha
8h

Can a new (lawful, not lawless) administration roll these measures back, so those who have been forced to sign NDA’s can talk? We need to fully expose what is happening if we are to prevent it from ever happening again.

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Katharine Hill's avatar
Katharine Hill
7h

I’ve decided to upgrade because $6 a month is doable as long as my Social Security continues to arrive. The horrible details of our destruction must be exposed. Thank you, Miles, for getting into the weeds.

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