Today on DEFIANCE Daily, Miles and Xander break down Trump attacking mail-in voting while casting his own ballot, as a Supreme Court case threatens how those votes are counted. In Minnesota, prosecutors sue the federal government over ICE-related shootings and blocked evidence. And at the Pentagon, officials move to restrict press access after losing a …
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Trump Votes by Mail, Minnesota Sues Feds, Pentagon Press Annex feat. Max Flugrath
A recording from Miles Taylor's live video
Mar 24, 2026
∙ Paid
DEFIANCE Daily
Every weekday at 5 PM ET, host Miles Taylor dives into today's biggest political headlines and an in depth check into resisting Trump's power grab. Welcome to the DEFIANCE!Every weekday at 5 PM ET, host Miles Taylor dives into today's biggest political headlines and an in depth check into resisting Trump's power grab. Welcome to the DEFIANCE!
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