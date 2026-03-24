DEFIANCE.News

DEFIANCE.News

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of DEFIANCE.News

Trump Votes by Mail, Minnesota Sues Feds, Pentagon Press Annex feat. Max Flugrath

A recording from Miles Taylor's live video
Miles Taylor's avatar
Max Flugrath's avatar
Xander Schultz's avatar
Miles Taylor, Max Flugrath, and Xander Schultz
Mar 24, 2026
∙ Paid

Today on DEFIANCE Daily, Miles and Xander break down Trump attacking mail-in voting while casting his own ballot, as a Supreme Court case threatens how those votes are counted. In Minnesota, prosecutors sue the federal government over ICE-related shootings and blocked evidence. And at the Pentagon, officials move to restrict press access after losing a …

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Miles Taylor.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Miles Taylor · Publisher Privacy
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture