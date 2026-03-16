DEFIANCE.News

DEFIANCE.News

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Stephen ONeill's avatar
Stephen ONeill
Mar 16

I am hopeful that Trump will become more intimately familiar with the word "treason" and its punishments.

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Kathy Hughes's avatar
Kathy Hughes
Mar 16

Who died and made him king, no one!

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