DEFIANCE.News

DEFIANCE.News

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Leslie 's avatar
Leslie
39m

Free & fair elections in November 2026 are questionable. I’m not convinced that Massie was honestly defeated. Thank you for keeping us educated & aware🇺🇸🇺🇸💙💙🇺🇸🇺🇸💙💙

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Star Aasved's avatar
Star Aasved
39m

I think. you mean "…continue his global crime spree." And I've no doubt you're right.

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