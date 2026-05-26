DEFIANCE.News

DEFIANCE.News

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Mimi Evans's avatar
Mimi Evans
16h

I saw Sorkin on 60 Minutes (and frankly I was surprised that the piece was even aired). Today I feel more helpless than I did last week at this time. Are we all tied to the railroad tracks? Trump says that the US is the "hottest" country in the world, and he's right. We're all about to burn in hell. Figuratively that is. (For Trump, it will be literally.)

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Christie's avatar
Christie
16hEdited

Miles, what a sobering read on this morning after Memorial Day!! I have the highest regard for Andrew Ross Sorkin, been listening to him for a while, and think he’s spot on! Along with all that was mentioned in your post, we also have Trump’s tool as the head of the Federal Reserve now, a man I don’t think has the spine to refuse demands for rate cuts when they come, and I suspect it’s only a matter of a time, before that order is issued. What a pickle we are all in…not just here, but the entire world!! Thanks for your words of warning…and as always, I am and will remain defiant!

Christie

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