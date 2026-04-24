DEFIANCE.News

DEFIANCE.News

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Colleen Cummins's avatar
Colleen Cummins
32m

The days US superpower are in real time decline. We are witness to the change in World order which will leave the US behind,

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Lisa's avatar
Lisa
26m

The US has fallen, and it's incredibly heartbreaking!

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