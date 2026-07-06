Trump Gives White Nationalists Another Pass

Even Mother Nature has a sense of irony.

A storm rolled through DC and forced organizers to evacuate Trump’s Freedom 250 celebration. The stranded MAGA faithful ended up taking shelter at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture. They were not thrilled about the detour. Some tried to storm back into the event, twice.

That wasn’t even the most unsettling part of the day. A group of masked men marched through the nation’s capital spewing white nationalist rhetoric, and the White House did everything except condemn it. The closest thing to a response came from Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, who managed to defend their “free speech” without actually naming what they did wrong.

Meanwhile, Laura Ingraham took to Twitter to declare the whole thing “fake,” a costume conspiracy staged by Antifa. The man she’s talking about is Thomas Rousseau, the actual leader of Patriot Front, filmed in a clip that isn’t even from this weekend.

Then there’s the FIFA debacle. Trump personally called FIFA’s president to get a red card overturned for U.S. striker Folarin Balogun. A player who only has a Team USA career because he was born in Brooklyn under the birthright citizenship rule, you know, the one Trump’s own DOJ is trying to dismantle?

And finally, a quiet legal filing last month is challenging Olmstead, the 1999 Supreme Court decision that lets people with disabilities live at home instead of in institutions. We sat down with Nieta Green, founder of Disability Community for Democracy, to explain what’s actually at stake and what comes next.

Go check her out at Disability Community for Democracy to learn more.

And as always, stay loud, stay brave, and stay together. See you all tomorrow, folks!